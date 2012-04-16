SEOUL, April 16 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Monday it would unveil the third-generation
of its flagship smartphone Galaxy S on May 3 in London, banking
on a heavy marketing campaign heading into the summer Olympics
in the city.
Samsung became the world's top smartphone maker last year on
the back of strong sales of Galaxy lineups and the latest
edition comes after it released Galaxy S II in late April last
year.
The South Korean firm sold over 40 million Galaxy
smartphones since the model was released in June 2010.
Samsung, which dominates in the top end of smartphone market
along with Apple Inc, estimated earlier this month that
its first-quarter operating profit would hit a record 5.8
trillion Korean won thanks to strong sales of Galaxy series
smartphones.
Its current sponsorship deal with the International Olympics
Committee runs out in 2016. It has said its market share in
China doubled after the 2008 Beijing Olympics.