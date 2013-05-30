SEOUL May 30 Samsung Electronics Co
unveiled a stripped down version of its flagship Galaxy S4
smartphone on Thursday, aiming to grab a bigger share in the
mid-tier segment as growth in the high-end market slows.
The Galaxy S4 mini, which follows the debut of the S4 just a
month ago, will have a 4.3-inch screen - still bigger than Apple
Inc's 4-inch iPhone 5 - and a 8-mega pixel rear-facing
camera.
By comparison, the original S4, which hit the 10
million-sale mark last week to become Samsung's fastest selling
smartphone, has a bigger 5-inch full high-definition screen and
a 13-mega pixel camera.
Samsung did not announce a price for the phone or give a
launch date, but the market estimates the smaller type will be
priced at around $350.
The launch comes ahead of the widely speculated low-priced
iPhone later this year and as Samsung, the world's top
smartphone maker, looks to widen its lead with products spanning
both the high and cheap-and-cheerful ends of the market.
Samsung is also expected to unveil more varieties of the S4
in the upcoming mobile event in London next month including a
model with optical camera zoom functionality as well as a phone
with water-proof features.