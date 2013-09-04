By Harro Ten Wolde and Miyoung Kim
| BERLIN/SEOUL, Sept 4
BERLIN/SEOUL, Sept 4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
unveiled a smartwatch on Wednesday that works as an
accessory to its market-leading Galaxy smartphones, with a small
screen offering basic functions like photos, hands-free calls
and instant messaging.
The world's top handset maker hopes the Galaxy Gear will
boost the appeal of its range of Android-powered smartphones, as
it battles to maintain its supremacy in the rapidly saturating
high-end mobile market against arch rival Apple Inc.
Its launch, timed to coincide with the start of the IFA
consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, also signals that the
South Korean giant is more than just a fast follower in
innovation behind Apple, which is preparing to release a new
iPhone next week but is yet to go public with any wearable
devices.
"It's a companion device that will keep us constantly
connected," Samsung Executive Vice President of Marketing Lee
Young-hee told reporters in Seoul ahead of the smartwatch's
launch. Her remarks had been embargoed until Wednesday.
"It will increase user experience with the Galaxy Note 3 ...
and with this, we aim to create a new lifestyle trend, initially
targetting young trend-setters and style icons."
The smartwatch features a 1.63-inch (4.14-cm) screen as well
as a basic camera, and will connect to Samsung's latest Galaxy
Note 3 smartphone via wireless Bluetooth technology. It will
make calls, display messages, record videos and snap photos, all
while the user's phone stays in their pocket or handbag.
The success of Samsung's latest smartwatch - clunky earlier
versions in 1999 and 2009 didn't go down well with consumers -
will be measured as much in how it affects sales of high-end
Galaxy smartphones as in sales of the device itself.
But it is also a shot across the bows of Apple and Google
Inc, which are widely believed to be working on their
own wrist-worn devices in what analysts expect to be the next
phase of the mobile communications boom.
"We had smartwatch-type products before, but they were
mainly for making phone calls. What's different with the Gear is
it's got far more useful functions. It's usability has increased
significantly and design is not bulky," said J.K. Shin,
Samsung's co-chief executive and head of mobile business.
NOT REVOLUTIONARY
The Gear, which will go on sale later this month for $299,
doesn't have a flexible or curved display that some industry
watchers had hoped to see on Samsung's newest products.
Instead, its OLED touch screen features half the picture
quality of high-end smartphone displays and the camera nestling
in the strap has only 1.9-megapixels - compared with a
13-megapixel rear camera on the Galaxy S4.
It has up to 70 dedicated applications including some basic
fitness apps such as a step-counting passometer, although
Samsung hopes this number will grow as developers get on board.
Battery life, a key challenge for most wearable devices, has
improved to over 27 hours under Samsung's normal-use tests.
Samsung also unveiled the latest version of the Galaxy Note
phone-cum-tablet at its Galaxy unpacked event in Berlin, before
the opening of IFA, Europe's biggest consumer electronics trade
fair.
The new phone features an even bigger 5.7-inch,
high-definition screen, improved stylus functions, a
13-megapixel rear camera and faster data connection than the
conventional 4G network.
Samsung added enhanced security solution KNOX to the phone,
setting its eyes on corporate users, a niche long dominated by
Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd .