* Seeking opportunities as high-end smartphone market
becomes saturated
* Wearables market potential estimated at $50 bln by 2017
* Apple, Google also widely believed to be working on
wearables
By Harro Ten Wolde and Miyoung Kim
BERLIN/SEOUL, Sept 4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Qualcomm Inc unveiled smartwatches on
Wednesday, tapping a potential "wearables" market worth an
estimated $50 billion as the high-end mobile phone market
becomes saturated.
The companies launched the devices at nearly simultaneous
events in Berlin and San Diego, and some analysts immediately
questioned whether the devices were too costly, with expected
prices near $300.
Samsung's Galaxy Gear smartwatch works as an accessory to
its market-leading Galaxy smartphone, with a small screen
offering basic functions such as photos, hands-free calls and
instant messaging.
Qualcomm's "Toq" smartwatch can play music and handle phone
calls and messages. It will be the first smartwatch with a
touch-enabled "Mirasol" color screen that can be viewed easily
in bright sunlight.
The launch by Qualcomm, which dominates the global market
for applications processors for smartphones and tablets, is seen
not so much as a hot seller but as a "reference" design or
device to show off the Mirasol screens, in hopes the display
technology will be more widely adopted as wearables of all types
take off.
Samsung, which is the world's top handset maker, hopes the
Galaxy Gear will boost the appeal of its range of
Android-powered smartphones, as it battles to maintain supremacy
against arch rival Apple Inc.
Its launch, timed to coincide with the start of the IFA
consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, also signals that the
South Korean giant is more than just a fast follower in
innovation behind Apple, which is preparing to release a new
iPhone next week but has yet to go public with any wearable
devices.
"I believe it will become a new fashion icon in the world,"
J.K. Shin, Samsung's co-chief executive and head of mobile
business, said at its "Unpacked 2013 Episode 2" event.
The market potential for wearable devices is significant.
Leveraging advances in voice technology, biometrics,
communications, cloud storage and power consumption,
smartwatches and other wearable devices could be a $50 billion
market by 2017, according to Credit Suisse.
Apple Inc and Google Inc are also widely
believed to be working on "wearables" such as wrist-worn
devices, in what analysts expect to be the next phase of the
mobile communications boom. The exploration of such
wearable-computing devices has accelerated in recent years as
smartphone growth tapers off.
Samsung's smartwatch features a 1.63-inch (4.14-cm) screen
as well as a basic camera, and will connect to Samsung's latest
Galaxy Note 3 smartphone via wireless Bluetooth technology. It
will make calls, display messages, record videos and snap
photos, all while the user's phone stays in their pocket or
handbag.
Clunky, earlier versions of Samsung's smartwatch in 1999 and
2009 didn't go down well with consumers. But the success of the
company's latest release will be measured as much in how it
affects sales of high-end Galaxy smartphones as in sales of the
device itself.
"We had smartwatch-type products before, but they were
mainly for making phone calls. What's different with the Gear is
it's got far more useful functions. It's usability has increased
significantly and design is not bulky," Shin said.
NOT REVOLUTIONARY
The Gear will go on sale later this month for $299 while
Qualcomm's Toq will begin selling in the fourth quarter.
Qualcomm did not specify a price. Tech blog Cnet reported it
will sell for $300.
"The real question is, will this app enhancement make the
purchase of yet another smart device worth it?" said Brian
Proffitt, author of several books on mobile technology and an
adjunct instructor of management in the University of Notre
Dame.
"It's great to have hands-free capabilities to take notes or
snap a picture, but is it $299 great? That's going to be the
real test for the Galaxy Gear."
FASHION ITEM
Both devices don't have a flexible or curved display that
some industry watchers had hoped to see on Samsung's newest
products.
The Gear's OLED touch screen features half the picture
quality of high-end smartphone displays and the camera nestling
in the strap has only 1.9 megapixels - compared with a
13-megapixel rear camera on the Galaxy S4.
"People are really ready for flexible. As the smartphone
market matures, brands are looking for something to break
through new technology that will bring new opportunities to the
market," said Sweta Dash, director Display Research and Strategy
at IHS Electronics and Media.
"But the technology is not ready for the mass market because
it is too expensive."
Samsung's smartwatch will not be a game changer, CCS Insight
analyst Ben Wood predicts.
"Samsung will do a great job in raising the profile of this
new category, but I don't think we will see a massive shift."
"I think it will only really come alive if Apple would push
into it real hard, because they would then make it a fashionable
item. Because a watch is a fashion item. It really is."