UPDATE 1-'Star Wars' embraces girl power with new heroine stories, toys
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
SEOUL, April 26 Samsung Electronics Co said on Friday it is not having any component shortage issues related to flagship smartphone Galaxy S4, which goes on sale this weekend, as supply issues have snarled the U.S. rollout with some major carriers.
"We have secured key components well in advance but temporarily experiencing supply problems due to stronger than expected initial supply request. We expect the bottleneck to be resolved soon," Kim Hyun-joon, vice president of Samsung's mobile business, told analysts. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
April 13 "Star Wars" is beefing up its girl power through a new series of animated short movies featuring the sci-fi saga's heroines including Princess Leia, Rey and Jyn Erso.
MANAMA, April 13 Fernando Alonso's in-flight movies will be all about the Indianapolis 500 for the next few weeks as the double Formula One world champion gears up for a challenge that he is far from ready for.