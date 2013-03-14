* S4 boasts 5 inch screen, 13 megapixel camera
* Adds browser scrolling by tilting the phone
* Offers hand gesture navigation between Web pages
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, March 14 Samsung Electronics Co
on Thursday premiered its latest flagship phone, the
Galaxy S4, which sports a bigger display and unconventional
features such as gesture controls and will spearhead its effort
to challenge Apple Inc on its home turf.
The phone is the first in Samsung's highly successful Galaxy
S-series to make its global debut on U.S. soil, and represents
another bet that consumers prefer larger screens.
The S4 - which Samsung preceded with a marketing blitz that
drummed up industry speculation reminiscent of some of Apple's
past launches - will be available globally in the second
quarter. Samsung said all major U.S. service providers will sell
the phone but it kept mum on exact dates and prices.
The company was more than willing to share some of the
latest Galaxy phone's capabilities: it can stop and start videos
depending on whether someone is looking at the screen, flip
between songs and photos at the wave of a hand, and other
features not typically found on rivals' screens.
The success or failure of Samsung's latest flagship phone -
the fourth in a brand launched in 2010, will be pivotal in the
world's biggest smartphone maker's battle against Apple and
smaller rivals to attract consumers who have a dizzying array of
choices in advanced phones.
Samsung held the global launch event in the United States in
the hope of regaining the lead in the crucial market. Apple's
U.S. sales outstripped Samsung's for the first time in the
quarter ending in December, even after Samsung spent a record
$400 million on phone advertisements here last year.
While the global smartphone market's growth rate is tapering
off, Samsung still derives the majority of its annual profits
from Galaxy phones.
Samsung said the Galaxy S4 will sport a bigger 5-inch
display than the S3's 4.8 inches. But because the new display
will cover more of the phone's surface area, the device itself
will be the same length and slightly narrower, thinner and
lighter than the previous generation.
The newest features involve different options for
navigation. For example, if the phone senses someone is looking
at the screen, the user can tilt it forward or backwards to
scroll up and down a Web page.
That feature falls slightly short of what some consumers may
have expected after the New York Times reported that the phone
would be able to scroll automatically by tracking readers' eyes.
But what it can do is sense when it has someone's attention.
When a video is playing, for instance, the stream will
automatically pause if the person glances away and it will
restart when the eyes refocus on the screen.
This is an update on an existing Galaxy S III feature which
allows the screen to sense whether or not the user is looking
at. If there is nobody looking at the S III, the screen's light
switches off automatically to conserve battery power.
The latest phone also has a sensor that lets users move
their hands to the left or right to scroll between different
websites they have opened or through songs or photos in an album
without having to touch the phone.
The idea is to make it easier to change the song playing
without having to pick up the phone while driving or to avoid
putting sticky fingers on the touch-screen display while
scrolling through a Web page at mealtimes.
The phone will also allow users to hover a finger over an
email inbox or a photo gallery to get a glimpse of more details
of what's in the email or which photos are in an album.
Another feature includes the option to automatically put a
copy of details from a photograph of a business card into the
phone's contacts database or call a number in the business card.
Samsung is also promising an instant translation between 10
different languages for certain applications, as well as a
separate translation application on the device.
The device also has a 13 megapixel camera, compared with the
S 3's 8-megapixel. U.S. operators planning to sell the S4
include Verizon Wireless , AT&T Inc, Sprint
Nextel, T-Mobile USA and smaller operator Leap
Wireless.