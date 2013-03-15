Nokia takes its relaunched 3310 'brick' home to Finland
HELSINKI Nokia relaunched its simple but classic 3310 phone in its home market of Finland on Wednesday, hoping a wave of nostalgia may boost the brand as it expands into newer smartphones.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co(005930.KS) on Thursday premiered its latest phone, the Galaxy S4, which sports a bigger display and features such as gesture controls, as the South Korean company takes the fight to iPhone maker Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
The following is a side-by-side comparison of their physical hardware:
Galaxy S4 iPhone 5
Screen size 5-inch 4-inch
Resolution 1,920x1,080 1,136x640
Thickness 7.9 mm 7.6 mm
Processor 1.9 GHz quad-core/ A6
or 1.6 GHz octa-core
Camera (rear/front) 13MP/2MP 8MP/0.9MP
RAM 2GB 1GB
video recording 1,080p 1,080p/30fps
Weight 130g 112g
Platform Android(Jelly Bean) iOS6
Battery life 2,600 mAh 8 hrs talk time/
225 hrs standby
Launch date late April September 2012
Sources: company news releases, websites and Reuters
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.