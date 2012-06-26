By Miyoung Kim
| SEOUL, June 26
SEOUL, June 26 Samsung Electronics'
struggle to keep pace with rampant demand for its new Galaxy S
III smartphone may have cost the South Korean firm some 2
million units of sales in just a month.
For a company that has never stirred the sort of consumer
frenzy that accompanies each new Apple Inc gadget,
overwhelming demand is a nice problem to have. But some of the
shortage stemmed from a manufacturing glitch that affected some
European sales, while major carriers in the United States have
had to delay delivery of some pre-ordered phones.
The Galaxy S III has received the most positive reviews
among any of the Samsung smartphones, and the technology giant
says the phone is on track to become its fastest selling
smartphone, with sales likely to top 10 million in the first two
months since its launch.
The latest Galaxy's launch has been well timed as the next
iPhone is not expected until later this year, and offerings from
others such as Google's Motorola and Nokia
have not created much of a market stir.
"Samsung might have been caught off guard by the demand, not
because they did not believe in their own products, but because
they might have over-estimated the competition," said Gartner
analyst Carolina Milanesi. "In other words, aside from the
iPhone and HTC's oneX there's not much out there at
the moment, which would have certainly helped Samsung."
Analysts reckon the Galaxy shortage will be a temporary
hiccup, affecting some 2 million units of shipments in the
April-June quarter. Samsung expects another record quarter of
earnings from its handset business in the current period, helped
by solid sales of its predecessor S II and phone-cum-tablet
Galaxy Note.
Barclays lowered its forecast for Samsung's second-quarter
Galaxy S III shipments to 6.5 million from 8 million, but raised
its third-quarter shipment forecast by 1 million to 15 million.
Samsung said component shortages have been resolved and it
is running at full tilt to meet demand. "It is simply that
demand far exceeded our expectation. But that doesn't mean we
had set a very conservative demand forecast," Samsung said in an
emailed statement to Reuters.
APPLE CHALLENGER
Samsung kicked off global sales of the Galaxy S III on May
29, but immediately signalled a delay of 2-3 three weeks for
delivering the pebble-blue version of the model.
Less than a fortnight before launch, Samsung's then CEO Choi
Gee-sung, now head of parent Samsung Group's corporate strategy
office, ordered that half a million of the blue cases be thrown
away as the design, with thin, silver stripes, was
unsatisfactory, according to daily newspaper Chosun Ilbo.
After numerous design tweaks, Choi approved the final
version on a Sunday less than 10 days before launch, the report
said - as he was boarding a plane to fly to a court-ordered
meeting in the United States with Apple CEO Tim Cook as part of
a long-running patent dispute between the two smartphone
powerhouses.
Samsung said on Tuesday that delays caused by the blue case
issue were a temporary blip and had been resolved, adding that a
supply shortage in the United States was rapidly getting back to
normal.
In the United States, where sales were launched last week,
major carriers including Sprint Nextel Corp and AT&T
struggled to deliver pre-ordered smartphones. Sprint said on its
website that both the 16 gigabyte and 32 GB models were out of
stock, and an AT&T spokesperson said future orders would arrive
within 10 business days based on available supplies.
Samsung launched its first Galaxy two years ago in a bid to
counter Apple's iPhone success. At the time, Samsung's global
smartphone market share was below 10 percent. It has since
overtaken Apple, and the company said in late April that the new
Galaxy would "substantially contribute" to second-quarter
results.
Samsung sold 44.5 million smartphones in January-March, and
current quarter sales are expected to top 50 million.
"It's increasingly apparent the Galaxy S III is being
considered a true peer to the iPhone, rather than simply the
least-bad alternative," said CLSA analyst Matt Evans.
"The change in status is most evident in the uniformity of
the device among the five U.S. carriers. Unlike the Galaxy S II,
there's little customisation. Samsung has obviously developed
huge leverage in negotiations with carriers and created a 'must
have' handset."