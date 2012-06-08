* To export diesel from new condensate splitter
* Aims to export 4 jet fuel, 2 diesel cargoes/month from
2014
* Diesel to add to supply glut in Asia
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, June 8 South Korea's Samsung Total
Petrochemical Co Ltd will export low sulphur diesel for the
first time from 2014, sources said, adding to a growing pool of
the more environment-friendly product in Asia where demand has
failed to keep up with supply.
Refiners in Asia are turning high sulphur gasoil into the
environment-friendly fuel quicker than customers can use it,
causing a glut of the more expensive low sulphur diesel in Asia.
Nearly all North Asian refiners currently produce mostly 10
ppm sulphur diesel - a grade used in Japan and South Korea -
while the biggest Asian importers like Vietnam and Indonesia are
still on the cheaper high sulphur gasoil.
The cost of buying a 10 ppm sulphur diesel is currently
about $3 a barrel more expensive than a 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil cargo in Singapore.
Samsung Total is building a 145,000 barrel-per-day (bpd)
condensate splitter on top of its existing 80,000 bpd condensate
splitter, which is expected to be completed in the second half
of 2014.
The $1.7 billion aromatics project will also include an
investment on a hydrodesulfurization unit, which removes sulphur
from fuel, a source said.
Once the project is ready, the company will be able to
produce diesel, two sources said on Friday.
Samsung Total has been exporting about one medium-range (MR)
vessel of jet fuel per month since 2010, mainly to China, from
its existing condensate splitter.
This will likely go up to four MR-sized jet fuel cargoes a
month and two 10 ppm sulphur diesel cargoes a month from 2014,
one of the sources said.
The cargoes will likely be exported to China, due to its
proximity to the facility in Daesan, South Korea, the source
added.
The addition of the barrels would likely add to a glut of
low sulphur diesel supply in Asia, where many of the developing
nations have yet to make the switch to the more costly and
environmentally friendly fuel, traders said.
A condensate splitter processes condensates to produce
around 50 percent naphtha and a large portion of middle
distillates.
Splitters are usually cheaper and produce more naphtha and
gasoline than the conventional refinery, traders said.
Samsung Total also currently exports gasoline to Japan with
production from the condensate splitter.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)