Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
SEOUL Oct 30 Samsung Card Co Ltd and KCC Corp will sell stakes in Cheil Industries Inc, the de facto holding company of Samsung Group, upon its initial public offering, the companies said in separate filings on Thursday.
Samsung Card said it will sell 6.25 million shares or its entire stake in Cheil, while KCC said it will sell 7.5 million shares in Cheil, in line with a previous Reuters report.
Cheil, which changed its name from Samsung Everland Inc in July, is likely to list as early as December after announcing IPO plans earlier this year.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.