SEOUL Oct 30 Samsung Card Co Ltd and KCC Corp will sell stakes in Cheil Industries Inc, the de facto holding company of Samsung Group, upon its initial public offering, the companies said in separate filings on Thursday.

Samsung Card said it will sell 6.25 million shares or its entire stake in Cheil, while KCC said it will sell 7.5 million shares in Cheil, in line with a previous Reuters report.

Cheil, which changed its name from Samsung Everland Inc in July, is likely to list as early as December after announcing IPO plans earlier this year.

