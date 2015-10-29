BRIEF- Nishikawa Rubber announces change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Masahiro Nishikawa as chairman of the board of the company
SEOUL Oct 30 Lotte Group said on Friday it will buy the chemical businesses of Samsung Group for about 3 trillion Korean won ($2.6 billion).
Samsung SDI Co Ltd said earlier on Friday it will spin off its chemical business into a separate company, and sell a 90 percent stake in the company to Lotte Chemical Corp for 2.3 trillion won ($2.0 billion).
Separately, five Samsung Group units including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday they are selling their respective stakes in Samsung Fine Chemicals to Lotte Chemical Corp.
($1 = 1,140.9000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Q1 ebit before adjustment nok 131 mln (rtrs poll nok 164 mln) vs NOK 214 mln in Q1 2016