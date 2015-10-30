* Samsung's latest non-core business exit
* Lotte Chemical shares drop on pricing concerns-analysts
(Adds quotes, Lotte Chemical finances)
By Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Oct 30 Samsung Group will sell
its chemicals businesses to local conglomerate Lotte Group for
about 3 trillion won ($2.6 billion), the latest move to simplify
its structure ahead of a transfer of power from its elderly
chief to his heirs.
Samsung Group has been exiting non-core businesses since
last year, when the company said it would sell stakes in four
affiliates in the defense and chemical sectors to Hanwha Group,
another local conglomerate.
"Samsung is slimming down under (heir apparent) Jay Y. Lee
to raise competitiveness, and selling off whatever has little
synergy with Samsung's core businesses - Samsung Electronics and
its financial units," said Park Ju-gun, head of research firm
CEO Score.
"Now it's really up to how Samsung competes in those core
businesses, as well as biosimilars which has been flagged as a
potential future growth engine."
Samsung SDI Co Ltd, which is selling a 90
percent stake in its chemical business to Lotte Chemical Corp
for 2.3 trillion won, said in a statement it will
invest 2 trillion won in electric car batteries over five years.
Lotte Chemical said it will also buy a 465 billion won stake
in Samsung Fine Chemicals from various Samsung Group
arms, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Lotte Chemical shares were down 10 percent by 0200 GMT as
analysts questioned the acquisition price, although many agreed
the purchase will expand its portfolio from mostly common
plastic - such as those used in plastic bags - to value-added,
specialty chemical products used in automobiles or home
appliances.
Low oil prices have cut raw material prices for Lotte and
boosted cash flows, with the company reporting an operating
profit of 484 billion won in the July-to-September quarter, up
241 percent on the same period last year.
However, the company still has to fund existing investment
commitments of nearly 4 trillion won by 2018, analysts said.
"It's not financially problematic. The company doesn't
actually have any net debt, and EBITDA for 2015 is 2 trillion
won. Still, it needs to carefully review whether the investment
is not too aggressive," said Lee Eung-joo, an analyst at Shinhan
Investment Corp.
Shares in Samsung Fine Chemicals fell 10.9 percent, and
Samsung SDI reversed early gains to fall 5 percent after it
announced the investment in electric car batteries. The wider
market was down 0.2 percent.
($1 = 1,140.9000 won)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)