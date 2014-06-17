SEOUL, June 17 Samsung Everland Inc has chosen Daewoo Securities, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Woori Investment & Securities to advise on its listing, two sources with knowledge of the matter on Tuesday.

Of the four, Daewoo was chosen as lead advisor, one of the sources said.

Everland, a key holding firm within the sprawling Samsung Group that some analysts value at around 8 trillion won ($7.86 billion), said earlier this month it would likely complete its listing by the first quarter of 2015.

The sources, who had direct knowledge of the advisors' presentation processes, were not authorized to speak to media about the matter.

The company's listing is seen as a cornerstone amid a flurry of recent asset transfers between Samsung units that analysts say are part of steps to hand over ownership of the group to the son and daughters of 72-year-old Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee.

A Samsung Everland spokesman declined to comment.

($1 = 1017.8000 South Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)