By Se Young Lee
| SEOUL, June 15
SEOUL, June 15 In a country with a record of
hostility towards foreign capital, some local investors are
breaking with tradition as they side with a U.S. hedge fund
opposing an $8 billion merger seen vital to the transfer of
leadership at South Korea's top conglomerate.
Hundreds of Samsung C&T Corp's small
stakeholders have converged on a public web forum in recent days
to protest what they say is a low-ball all-stock takeover offer
from Cheil Industries Inc, an affiliate of Samsung
Group and the conglomerate's de facto holding company.
Heirs of Samsung Group's founding Lee family want the merger
to consolidate holdings of key affiliates including Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd into a company under their
control. Opponents say the Lee family should pay a higher price.
The online protest is unusual in a culture where South
Korea's big family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebol, are
seen as pillars of the country's economy and typically get their
way. Simply appealing to a sense of patriotism to get a deal
done is no longer acceptable, the protesting investors say.
"This is my retirement money," one investor claiming to own
7,000 Samsung C&T shares said on the forum, hosted by Naver,
South Korea's top web portal. "I have to protect my assets."
The exalted position of chaebol in Korean society wobbled
last year when a Hyundai Motor Co-led group paid
10.6 trillion won ($10 billion) for real estate in Seoul that
was more than triple the property's appraised value.
The deal angered shareholders and led several domestic
institutional investors to publicly criticise the conglomerate -
a rare event in a society that values consensus.
Now, the prospect of what critics say is a bad deal for
Samsung C&T shareholders has made some retail investors - known
as "ants" in local trading circles for the size of their
shareholdings - unusually vocal.
Some of them say they will side with Elliott Associates LP,
Samsung C&T's third-biggest stakeholder, which opposes the deal.
Some of the "ants" are even offering to make the U.S. hedge fund
their proxy at the Samsung C&T shareholder meeting to vote on
the deal in July.
"The practice of demanding sacrifice from only the ants
needs to change," one investor said on Paxnet, a popular site
for retail investors.
Elliott has filed two court injunctions seeking to block the
deal. It has also sent letters to major Samsung C&T shareholders
including South Korea's National Pension Service and Samsung SDI
Co Ltd - another Samsung Group firm - urging them to
vote against the merger.
Samsung C&T sold treasury shares to KCC Corp, a
move that C&T said will defend shareholders against what it
called "an attack by a foreign hedge fund seeking short-term
trading gains".
Even if Samsung gets its way, the level of outcry against
the deal could make South Korea's powerful families tread more
carefully in the future, investors and analysts say.
CHANGING PERCEPTIONS
Local support for the foreign fund's stance is unusual given
South Korea's long-running suspicion towards foreign private
equity and hedge funds. The stereotype of the money-hungry
foreign opportunist is a staple of local media coverage.
U.S.-based private equity firm Lone Star remains the
archetypical villain, often portrayed as a greedy investor that
took advantage of the country in the aftermath of the 1997-98
Asian financial crisis, profiting massively from its investment
in Korea Exchange Bank.
Cheil and Samsung C&T, a construction arm of the Samsung
group, insist that the offer, made last month, is in accordance
with the law.
Critics complain that it is unfair because the book value of
Samsung C&T's stakes in listed firms such as Samsung Electronics
was around 13 trillion won at the end of March - 46 percent
higher than the valuation assigned to the company by Cheil.
Samsung may nonetheless muster the votes to get its way.
Some investors want to trade in their Samsung C&T shares,
given what is widely considered a weak outlook for its core
business. The merged company will have the full backing of the
group's resources as the de facto holding company - which may in
the long run lead to much better returns.
"From a shareholder value perspective, it's better for
Samsung C&T to merge with Cheil rather than remain a
construction company," said Huh Nam-kwon, chief investment
officer at Shinyoung Asset Management, a Samsung C&T
shareholder.
Also in the deal's favour: many institutional investors
count conglomerates like Samsung among their top clients, and
voting against such a crucial deal could be seen to be bad for
business.
"We who live in this country have to be careful speaking
about Samsung, but when someone from the outside is this vocal,
we can then say 'yes, this is right and Elliott is doing the
right thing,'" said Nam Dong-woo, equities head at Eastspring
Asset Management, a Samsung C&T shareholder .
"Someone has belled the cat, and in the long run this is a
good thing."
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Ryan Woo)