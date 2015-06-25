* Merged firm could buy back shares, boost dividend -sources
* $8 billion deal seen key to Samsung Group leadership
transfer
* Gesture unlikely to placate opponents - analyst
(Adds Samsung C&T's call for support in last paragraph)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, June 25 Two Samsung Group firms are
looking at options to boost shareholder returns on completion of
their proposed $8 billion merger, people familiar with the
matter said, as the companies seek to overcome opposition from a
U.S. hedge fund.
A planned takeover by South Korea's Cheil Industries Inc
of construction firm Samsung C&T Corp is
seen as critical to a stable leadership transition for Samsung's
founding Lee family. But it faces fierce opposition from
activist fund Elliott, which owns 7.1 percent of Samsung C&T and
has filed two injunction requests in South Korea to block the
deal.
"Talk of boosting shareholder returns is an attempt at
appeasement, but this won't have a big impact," said Park
Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis firm CEO Score, adding that
such moves won't be enough to placate Elliott and others who are
upset about low valuations attached to C&T.
In a rare case of shareholder activism in South Korea,
Elliott and other investors opposing the deal say Cheil's offer
undervalues the firm, noting that the book value of equities
held by C&T is around $11.7 billion.
The people said steps being weighed include share buybacks
or higher dividend payouts but nothing has been decided. They
declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Cheil Industries declined to comment, and a Samsung C&T
official said nothing has been decided. A spokesman for Elliott
on Thursday declined to comment.
An all-stock takeover of Samsung C&T by Cheil would allow
the consolidation of stakes in key group firms like Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd under a company firmly held by
the Lee family heirs. Samsung C&T holds 4.1 percent of Samsung
Electronics.
Both Elliott and Samsung C&T have been campaigning hard to
win over other shareholders, publishing detailed presentations
last week to explain their respective arguments.
Elliott reiterated its opposition to the deal in a
regulatory filing on Wednesday, calling on other C&T
shareholders to either vote against Cheil's takeover offer or
designate Elliott as their proxy. The vote will take place on
July 17.
Samsung C&T, in a filing on Thursday, asked for shareholders
to vote in favour of the proposed takeover offer from Cheil. It
also asked shareholders to vote against Elliott's proposals to
allow non-cash dividends to shareholders.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina
Gibbs)