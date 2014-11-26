SEOUL Nov 26 Samsung Group said on Wednesday it is selling stakes in defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd and three other units for 1.9 trillion won ($1.72 billion) to Hanwha Group units.

Samsung Group said in a statement Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , Samsung C&T Corp and other Samsung affiliates decided to sell a 32.4 percent stake in Samsung Techwin to Hanwha Corp for 840 billion won, and a 57.6 percent stake in Samsung General Chemicals Co Ltd to Hanwha Chemical Corp and Hanwha Energy Corp for 1.06 trillion won.

The control of Samsung Thales Co Ltd, a joint venture unit with French defence electronics firm Thales, and Samsung Total Petrochemicals Co Ltd, a joint venture unit with France's Total SA, is also being transferred to Hanwha units, Samsung Group said.

The sale is expected to be completed in the first half of next year. (1 US dollar = 1,106.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)