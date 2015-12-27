* Samsung SDI to sell Samsung C&T shares worth $622 mln
* Samsung Group ordered to weaken or break 3 circular chains
* SDI considering seeking extension beyond March 1 deadline
(Updates with comments from a Samsung Group spokeswoman)
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Dec 27 South Korean conglomerate Samsung
Group said on Sunday its battery-making arm Samsung SDI Co Ltd
will sell $622 million worth of shares in sister
firm Samsung C&T Corp to comply with regulatory
requirements.
South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) had said earlier
in the day that Samsung Group must weaken or break three of its
circular shareholding chains that it deemed had been
strengthened by the all-stock merger in September.
The ruling concerns Samsung SDI's stake in Samsung C&T Corp
, which was formerly known as Cheil Industries Inc
before it took the name of a sister construction firm it merged
with. SDI held stakes in both firms prior to the deal, and the
FTC said the deal added shares held by SDI in three chains - two
involving SDI and Cheil and another involving SDI and the
construction arm. This is against South Korean laws.
Samsung Group has until March 1, 2016 to either have Samsung
SDI sell a 2.6 percent stake in Samsung C&T, worth 727.5 billion
won ($621.8 million) based on Thursday's closing price, or break
the three chains completely. SDI currently holds a 4.7 percent
stake in C&T.
The ruling could weigh on Samsung C&T's share price but will
not endanger the founder Lee family's hold over the firm or the
larger electronics-to-fashion conglomerate. De facto leader Jay
Y. Lee and his siblings control nearly 40 percent of the firm
through direct stakes and shares held by other related parties,
including affiliates.
Samsung C&T is considered a key vehicle through which the
Lees control top affiliates such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd.
A Samsung Group spokeswoman said SDI would comply by
disposing the 5 million Samsung C&T shares and consider options
to minimise the potential market impact from selling the shares.
She said SDI was considering asking the regulator for an
extension on the sale deadline.
($1 = 1,169.9500 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)