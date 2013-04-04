SEOUL, April 5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
estimated its January-March operating profit rose 53
percent to 8.7 trillion won ($7.74 billion) as sales of mid-tier
smartphones helped the South Korean giant tide over the off-peak
season.
The guidance - released ahead of full quarterly results due
by April 26 - was better than an average forecast for 8.3
trillion won by 42 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That spells the end of five straight quarters of record
profits for the world's biggest technology firm by revenue.
Samsung estimated its first-quarter sales at 52 trillion
won, versus a market forecast for 53.0 trillion won.
