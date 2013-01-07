SEOUL Jan 8 Samsung Electronics,
the world's top maker of memory chips and handsets, estimated
its October-December operating profit at a record 8.8 trillion
won ($8.27 billion), as solid demand for its flat screens used
in mobile devices added to robust profit growth in smartphones.
The South Korean firm's guidance - ahead of full quarterly
results by Jan. 25 - was in line with an average forecast for
8.7 trillion won by 16 analysts polled by and marks a
fifth straight record quarterly profit for the world's biggest
technology firm by revenue.
Samsung, valued at close to $230 billion, estimated its
fourth-quarter sales at 56 trillion won, just a little below a
market forecast for 56.6 trillion won.