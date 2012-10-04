SEOUL Oct 5 Samsung Electronics Co,
the world's biggest technology firm by revenue, estimated its
July-September operating profit at a record 8.1 trillion Korean
won ($7.3 billion), d ri ven by strong sales of its Galaxy
smartphones.
The South Korean firm's guidance - ahead of full quarterly
results by Oct. 26 - was higher than an average forecast of 7.6
trillion won by 16 analysts polled by Reuters.
Samsung, valued at around $197 billion, estimated its
July-September sales at 52.0 trillion won, compared with a
market forecast for 51.7 trillion won.
Samsung shares have risen 7.2 percent since a U.S. court
ruled on Aug. 24 that the Korean firm copied parts of rival
Apple Inc's iPhone and awarded the California-based
firm more than $1 billion in damages. Apple is up less than 1
percent.