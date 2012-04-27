Students walk out of a showroom at the headquarters of Samsung Electronics in Seoul October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/Files

SEOUL South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) overtook Nokia NOK1V.HE as the world's top handset maker for the first time in the first quarter, ending the Finnish firm's 14-year reign, a report by research firm Strategy Analytics showed on Friday.

Samsung sold 93.5 million handsets in the first quarter, taking 25.4 percent of the global mobile phone market, Strategy Analytics said.

Nokia sold 82.7 million phones and had 22.5 percent of the market, followed by Apple's (AAPL.O) 9.5 percent.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)