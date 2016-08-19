SEOUL Aug 19 South Korean shipbuilder Samsung
Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Friday its board of
directors have approved a plan to raise about 1.1 trillion won
($985.22 million) via a rights issue.
Samsung Heavy, part of the Samsung Group
conglomerate, has been planning a rights issue to weather a drop
in orders for new vessels at South Korea's three largest
shipbuilders, while the country expects a 20 percent drop in
major shipbuilders' capacity by 2018 from 2015.
Separately, a person with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice
Chairman Jay Y. Lee - the de facto head of Samsung Group - does
not plan to buy any of the new Samsung Heavy shares.
A Samsung Group spokeswoman declined to comment.
($1 = 1,116.5000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee)