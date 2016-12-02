WRAPUP 2-China's new Silk Road promises trade and riches, with President Xi at helm
* Nations welcome initiative to enhance Asia-Europe connectivity
SEOUL Dec 2 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Friday that a 907.6 billion won ($776.8 million) order for a substructure for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit has been cancelled.
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the order, which came from an unspecified European firm, was cancelled as the firm did not issue a work order by a deadline agreed upon.
A Samsung Heavy spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.
($1 = 1,168.4100 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
May 15 Leaders of 29 nations and senior officials from many more gathered in Beijing on May 14-15 for a summit dedicated to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, a modern-day "Silk Road" designed to link China with the rest of Asia, Europe and Africa.