Oct 13 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd : * Says wins 664 billion won ($620 million) order to build three LNG carriers from an unnamed firm based in Asia * The carriers are scheduled to transfer shale gas exports from the U.S. to Asia * Expects contract will be completed by August 2018 Source text in Korean: (bit.ly/1z2CmH4) Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,071.0000 Korean won) (Reporting By Kahyun Yang in Seoul; Editing by Anand Basu)