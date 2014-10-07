SEOUL Oct 7 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd :

* Says wins 472 billion Korean won ($443.69 million) order to build three tankers from an unnamed firm based in Europe

* Expects contract will be completed by April 2017 Source text in Korean: bit.ly/1xjc3rt Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 1,063.8000 Korean won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)