By Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Nov 19 Samsung Heavy Industries
scrapped on Wednesday a $2.5 billion takeover of
Samsung Engineering due to shareholder opposition, a
setback for parent Samsung Group's restructuring plans ahead of
a looming succession.
Stocks in both firms have fallen since the takeover was
announced in September as investors were not convinced of its
benefits. The decline triggered shareholder demands for a share
buy back worth $1.5 billion, which was more than the firms were
willing to pay to go ahead with the deal.
The takeover was one of several deals that Samsung Group has
recently done to simplify its shareholding structure as the
South Korean conglomerate prepares for a power transfer from its
ailing and elderly chief Lee Kun-hee to his children.
Its scrapping shows these plans could be derailed by
shareholders. "I expect a handful of decision makers at Samsung
Group to be mindful of shareholders in restructuring going
forward," said Kim Sung-soo, fund manager at LS Asset
Management.
Shipbuilder Samsung Heavy had proposed the takeover of
engineering and construction firm Samsung Engineering to create
a larger, more efficient company. Analysts had said the deal's
was mainly aimed at laying a groundwork that would make it
easier for the Lee siblings to divide inherited assets.
The two companies had said they could cancel the merger if
the buy back costs exceeded 410 billion won for Samsung
Engineering or 950 billion won for Samsung Heavy. According to
joint statement, Samsung Engineering shareholders wanted to sell
shares worth 706.3 billion won while Samsung Heavy shareholders
wanted a buyback worth 923.5 billion won.
Shares in Samsung Engineering closed more than 9 percent
down, their lowest level in 5-1/2 years, as investors who had
held onto their stocks in anticipation of a buyback dumped
shares. Samsung Heavy also closed down 6.4 percent.
In their statement, Samsung Heavy and Samsung Engineering
said they could reconsider the merger after "taking into account
the market situation and shareholder opinions".
"Today's move should sound the alarm on Samsung's
restructuring, which has been carried out unilaterally," said
Chung Sun-sup, CEO of research firm Chaebul.com. "It signals
shareholders could put brakes on restructuring moves if they go
against their interests."
($1 = 1,101.8000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)