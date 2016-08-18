SEOUL Aug 18 Shareholders and board members of
Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd will vote on Friday
on the proposed sale of new shares in the South Korean
shipbuilder, a company spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.
The spokesman declined to give more details, including how
much the company might raise through the share sale and the
timing of such offering.
The Korea Economic Daily reported earlier on Thursday,
citing unnamed sources, that Samsung Heavy will announce a 1
trillion won ($901.86 million) rights issue on Friday in line
with market expectations.
($1 = 1,108.8200 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)