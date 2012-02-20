* Samsung Display to be launched on April 1
* Move means more focus on new generation OLED display
* Samsung shares hit life high, close flat at $1,000
(Adds background, share price, Samsung comments)
SEOUL, Feb 20 South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co, the world's biggest maker of
televisions, is shifting its focus towards new generation OLED
display technology, and said it will spin off its loss-making
LCD flat-screen business into an affiliate.
The outlook for liquid crystal display TVs has dimmed as
shoppers in developed markets have traded in their bulky
cathode-ray tube TVs for flat screens, and competition has
intensified from low-cost Chinese manufacturers.
Annual global sales of LCD TVs will contract by 8 percent to
$92 billion by 2015, flat panel industry research company
DisplaySearch has forecast, while the OLED display market could
top $20 billion by 2018, accounting for 16 percent of the total
display industry, up from a current 4 percent.
Japans' Sony Corp agreed to exit its LCD joint
venture with Samsung in December, while Sharp Corp said
it would halve LCD output for January-March at a plant in
western Japan.
Together, Panasonic, Sony and Sharp expect to lose
$17 billion this year, highlighting the savaging of Japan's
electronics industry, and TV makers in particular, by foreign
rivals such as Samsung, weak demand and a strong yen.
Samsung's LCD division made an operating loss of 750 billion
won ($666 million) last year.
With TVs becoming smart - linked to other devices like
tablets and smartphones - an inability to win in the TV market
risks hobbling sales across the Japanese groups' wider consumer
electronics line-ups.
SHIFT TO OLED
Provisionally named Samsung Display Co Ltd, the spun-off LCD
unit will officially be launched as a new business on April 1,
with 750 billion won in capital, Samsung said.
Samsung and others such as rival LG Display Co
are shifting to newer organic light-emitting diode (OLED)
flat-screen display currently used mainly in high-end
smartphones, reckoning this technology will replace LCD in
larger-sized panels such as TV screens.
Samsung Electronics said earlier this month it was
considering fully taking over Samsung Mobile Display (SMD), its
OLED joint venture with its Samsung SDI subsidiary.
SMD is a near monopolistic supplier of OLED displays, which
are thinner, more power-efficient and boast better clarity and
colour contrast than LCD screens.
There has been speculation Samsung could drop a full
acquisition of SMD, which may cost 1.6-2.0 trillion won, and
instead transfer its LCD business to the OLED maker and receive
a significant number of new SMD shares.
In a statement on Monday, the company said it aimed to be
more competitive in a rapidly changing market with the new
technology and a more streamlined decision-making process.
Shares in Samsung Electronics last traded down 0.1 percent
at 1.174 million won ($1,000), after earlier touching an
intra-day life high of 1.194 million won.
($1 = 1125.5500 Korean won)
($1 = 1125.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner and Ian Geoghegan)