PRAGUE Feb 15 South Korean group, Samsung
Electronics, the world's top television maker,
expects tough business conditions in Europe to ease in the
second half of the year.
Yoon Boo-keun, head of the company's TV business and
recently appointed to lead its home appliances division, also
said it was still seeing growth in premium TV models sales in
Europe.
Europe is a key market for Samsung -- it has 32.4 percent
market share in flat-panel TV sales. "We are seeing a
continuation of ... sustained sales growth in the first
quarter," Yoon Boo-keun said.
The European economy faces a gloomy outlook as the continent
has been unable to contain a debt crisis that started in several
peripheral euro zone countries, which has undermined the euro
currency and ebbed demand.
"Due to uncertainties in the European economy and the
exchange rate, we believe business conditions will be
challenging in 2012 but expect the environment to brighten in
the second half," Yoon Boo-keun told Reuters via email.
Samsung has gained market share in recent years from the
traditional TV majors such as Panasonic, Sharp
and Sony which have struggled with a soaring yen and
less competitive product line-ups.
Samsung, which sold around 43 million flat-screen TVs last
year, aims to sell 50 million TVs with half of them
internet-enabled.
In his new role of the president of the home appliances
division, Yoon Boo-keun said he aimed to make Samsung the number
one player in all product ranges in Europe, which he said
represents about a quarter of the worldwide white goods market.
