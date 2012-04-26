SEOUL, April 27 Samsung Electronics Co
, the world's top technology firm by revenue,
reported a record quarterly profit on Friday, powered by booming
sales of its smartphones and the Galaxy Note phone/tablet.
The South Korean firm reported January-March operating profit
of 5.85 trillion won ($5.15 billion), broadly in line with its
earlier estimate of 5.8 trillion won and nearly double the 2.95
trillion won a year ago. In the fourth quarter of 2011 the
company had an operating profit of 5.3 trillion
won.
Samsung did not break out its first-quarter smartphone and
handset shipments, but analysts reckon it ended Nokia's
14-year reign as global handset leader, outselling
the struggling Finnish company for the first time.
Nokia sold 83 million handsets in January-March, including
12 million smartphones. Samsung is estimated to have sold 90
million handsets, including 44 million smartphones, according to
analysts.
Samsung also competes with Sony Corp and LG
Electronics in TVs, Toshiba and SK hynix
in chips and LG Display in displays.
Shares in Samsung, the world's top TV maker, have climbed 27
percent so far this year, and hit a record high of 1.351 million
won earlier this month. The broader KOSPI stock index is
up around 8 percent this year.