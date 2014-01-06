SEOUL Jan 7 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
estimated its October-December operating profit fell
18 percent to 8.3 trillion won ($7.8 billion) from the prior
quarter's record earnings due to a one-off special bonus and
heightened competition with Apple Inc.
The guidance, released on Tuesday ahead of full quarterly
results scheduled for Jan. 24, was lower than a 9.75 trillion
won Thomson Reuters' Starmine SmartEstimate of 23 analysts,
which gives greater weighting to the more accurate analysts.
The South Korean company estimated fourth-quarter sales of
59.0 trillion won, versus a market estimate of 61 trillion won.
($1 = 1065.5000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)