SEOUL Feb 13 South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Monday that it has won a 3.05 trillion won ($2.71 billion) deal with Inpex Corp to build an offshore gas processing facility in Australia.

Samsung said in a statement that it planned to deliver the biggest-ever offshore plant in the fourth quarter of 2015.

