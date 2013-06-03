(Corrects final paragraph to say Samsung introduces two
tablets, not three)
SEOUL, June 3 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Monday it will use Intel Corp processors to
power a new version of one of its top-tier Android tablets, a
major victory for the U.S. chipmaker, which is struggling to
find its footing in the mobile market.
Samsung has previously used chips designed with
energy-efficient technology from the UK's ARM Holdings
for its best-selling mobile devices.
The South Korean firm unveiled two new tablets on Monday
including an 8-inch tablet, and the Galaxy Tab 3 10.1-inch,
which uses Intel chips.
