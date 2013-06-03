* Intel scores major win in new Samsung tablet
* New models to be available globally this month
SEOUL, June 3 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Monday it will use Intel Corp processors to
power a new version of one of its top-tier Android tablets.
Its decision to begin using Intel in a marquee Android
device is a coup for the U.S. chipmaker as it races to establish
itself in a mobile market it was slow initially to recognize and
invest in. Samsung's announcement confirms an earlier Reuters
story and media reports on May 30.
Samsung has previously used chips designed with
energy-efficient technology from the UK's ARM Holdings
for its best-selling mobile devices.
The South Korean firm unveiled two new tablets on Monday, an
8-inch tablet and the Galaxy Tab 3 10.1-inch, which uses Intel
chips.
The 10.1-inch tablet, which competes with Apple Inc's
iPad, will be powered by Intel's 1.6-GHz dual core
processor and run the latest version of Google Inc's
Android operating system.
Intel called the shots in the personal computer industry for
decades, but was slow to make chips that appealed to makers of
smartphones and tablets as the market boomed following the
release of Apple's iPhone in 2007 and iPad in 2010.
The new 10.1-inch tablet will support 3G and 4G network
connections and the screen will have 1,280x800 resolution.
Samsung said the new products will be available globally
this month, but did not provide price details.