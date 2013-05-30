By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO May 30 Samsung Electronics
has chosen an Intel Corp processor to power
a new version of one of its top-tier Android tablets, a source
with knowledge of the plans told Reuters, in a major victory for
the U.S. chipmaker, which is struggling to find its footing in
the mobile market.
Samsung has chosen Intel's Clover Trail+ mobile chip for at
least one version of its Galaxy Tab 3 10.1, which competes with
Apple Inc's iPad, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity
because the specifications have not been announced.
Samsung has previously used chips designed with
energy-efficient technology from the UK's ARM Holdings
for its best-selling mobile devices. It employs Intel processors
for its line of Microsoft Windows "ATIV" tablets -- a
much smaller market compared with devices based on Google Inc's
Android.
Samsung will unveil new ATIV tablets using Intel chips at a
June 20 event in London, said the source, as well as an
additional person familiar with the event. It was unclear
whether the Galaxy Tab would debut at the same event.
The Asian electronics giant's decision to begin using Intel
in a marquee Android device counts as a coup for the US
chipmaker as it races to establish itself in a mobile market it
was slow initially to recognize and invest in.
It was unclear whether the Samsung, the world's largest
manufacturer of tablets after Apple, plans other versions of the
10-inch Galaxy Tab carrying its own, or other companies',
processors.
A spokeswoman for South Korea-based Samsung declined to
comment. An Intel spokesman also declined to comment.
The use of an Intel Clover Trail+ chip in the upcoming
tablet was first reported on by VentureBeat and other blogs last
week.
Intel has called the shots in the personal computer industry
for decades, but was slow to make chips that appealed to makers
of smartphones and tablets as the market boomed following
Apple's iPhone in 2007 and iPad in 2010.
Applications processors based on technology from ARM and
designed by Qualcomm Inc, Samsung and Nvidia
now dominate a market that research firm Strategy Analytics
estimated could hit $25 billion by 2016 versus $9 billion in
2011.
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, who took the helm this month, has
stated that one of his top goals is to expand the Silicon Valley
chipmaker's footprint in mobile devices.
WAKING UP TO MOBILE
Booming sales of tablets have also eaten away at Intel's
core PC-based market. IDC estimates that tablet shipments
worldwide will eclipse laptops this year, and personal computer
sales will slide 8 percent in 2013.
Intel is rushing to adapt its powerful PC chips to use less
energy and work more efficiently in mobile devices. It has so
far scored a few minor "design wins", getting its processors
into a few mobile devices.
For instance, an Intel mobile processor was used in a
version of Motorola's Razr smartphone launched last year in
markets like Argentina, Brazil, Britain, France, Germany and
Mexico. Intel has yet to launch chips capable of supporting
high-speed Long Term Evolution technology, a major barrier to
competing in mobile devices aimed at the United States, where
the standard is becoming increasingly common.
Samsung has nearly 18 percent of the market for tablets,
according to IDC.