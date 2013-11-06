SEOUL Nov 6 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
plans to review its shareholder return policy every
three years to reflect changes in business conditions and
continue to use a significant portion of its cash flow in
investment to future growth.
Chief financial officer Lee Sang-hoon also told analysts
that some investors thought Samsung had been conservative in
mergers and acquisitions, but as the company's position could
change in future its cash pile of $50 billion was not excessive.
"We plan to allocate a significant portion of our annual
cash flow into capex and R&D to secure future growth and
shareholder return," Lee told analysts on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)