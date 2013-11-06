* CFO says to modify dividend policy based on target yield
* To double dividend yield to 1 pct in 2013
* Samsung shares slip 2.0 pct vs 0.1 pct gain on KOSPI
* Co-CEO Shin says to up mobile marketing to win tablet
market
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Nov 6 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
vowed to double its dividend yield, invest in new
technology and boost marketing as it sought to topple Apple Inc
in the mobile devices segment and ease investor
concerns over its sagging share price.
The world's leading maker of smartphones, memory chips and
televisions outlined its strategy on Wednesday at a rare meeting
with analysts designed to reassure investors that it is
listening to complaints about low returns and poor use of
capital.
But shareholders appeared unconvinced as they drove the
stock 2.3 percent lower in a flat wider market. Samsung
trades at seven times projected earnings, while Apple trades at
a premium of 12.
"Investors had expected a bag of presents from today's
meeting, but its dividend payout plan is disappointing," said
Kim Sung-soo, a fund manager at LS Asset Management.
The second analyst meeting of its kind in eight years came
after a string of record quarterly profits, which have fed a
cash pile totalling $50 billion as of September. But the bumper
earnings failed to arrest a 4.7 percent slide in the share price
so far this year.
Shareholder returns are at their lowest in five years, with
investors getting just 5.1 percent of profit in 2012 compared
with a 15.8 percent total shareholder return in 2007 when
Samsung last bought back shares in the market.
"Our management view is that our product valuation multiple
does not truly reflect our earnings growth and leadership
position in the IT industry," Chief Financial Officer Lee
Sang-hoon told analysts at the meeting in Seoul.
He said the South Korean giant would modify its dividend
strategy based on a target yield. It also flagged a more
flexible approach to shareholder returns by vowing to review
them every three years to ensure they reflected changes in
business conditions.
Rather than specify a longer-term target dividend yield, he
said the 2013 payout would be around 1 percent of the share
price compared with 0.5 percent last year, a level that fuelled
investors' complaints that the company was hoarding cash at
their expense.
Lee said the $50 billion war chest was being prepared for
"significant investment" in strategic technologies, mergers or
acquisitions, suggesting the company could loosen its purse
strings as it chases the next big thing in mobile technology.
"I know we have been somewhat conservative in M&A but it may
be different in the future. Based on this, I don't believe the
current level of net cash balance is excessive," he said.
"We plan to allocate a significant portion of our annual
cash flow into capex and R&D to secure future growth and
shareholder return," he said.
Samsung said Wednesday's announcement marks a strategic
shift to more friendly shareholder returns. Its shares are
poised to post their first annual decline in five years.
"This indicates if you help our share prices go up, dividend
will go up because we got a target dividend yield. That's the
magic of this whole formula," Robert Yi, head of Samsung's
investor relations, told analysts.
EYES ON TABLETS
Faced with slowing growth in the market for its top-selling
Galaxy range of high-end smartphones, Samsung said it would
target the tablet segment where Apple's iPads dominate.
"Our tablet sales significantly increased already this year.
So we are ready for the next step," said J.K. Shin, co-chief
executive and head of Samsung's mobile business.
The mobile business brings in two-thirds of Samsung's total
profit, and Shin said the $228 billion company would continue to
invest heavily in marketing to create "buzz" and boost sales of
its latest gadgets.
"We have technologies ready to bring new innovation into the
market soon. At the same time, we'll leverage our Galaxy brand,
distribution channel and global networks," he said.
Samsung, whose smartphone market share rose to a record 35.2
percent in July-September versus Apple's 13.4 percent, remains a
second player in the tablet market. It had 20.4 percent of the
tablet business in the third quarter versus Apple's 29.6
percent, according to researcher IDC.
Shin said Samsung would expand its mobile "experience
shops", hold more global events like the launch of its Galaxy S4
smartphone at Manhattan's iconic Radio City Music Hall in March,
and try out new marketing formats such as collaboration with
fashion shows.
Assuming conservatively that Samsung will keep its marketing
budget stable at last year's 6.5 percent of sales, outlays are
expected to increase 16 percent to a staggering $14.2 billion
this year, on par with its R&D spending.
CFO Lee estimated R&D spending would be around $14 billion.