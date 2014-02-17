SEOUL Feb 17 Samsung Electronics Co
said a memory chip plant being built in China will start
operations as planned in the first half of this year and the
company will remain flexible about further investment in the
factory.
The South Korean firm denied media reports quoting the head
of its memory chip business Kim Ki-nam as saying that it has
decided to delay a second phase of investment in the China
plant.
"President Kim didn't say that," a Samsung spokeswoman said.
"We'll keep investment flexible depending on market
conditions and the operation of the plant will go ahead as
planned in the first half of this year," she said.
