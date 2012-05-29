SEOUL May 30 A family feud at Samsung Group,
parent of the world's largest electronics company by revenue,
could upset the smooth handover of control of a
smartphones-to-ships conglomerate whose $234 billion annual
sales are bigger than the economy of Singapore.
Lee Kun-hee, South Korea's richest man and chairman of
Samsung Electronics, on Wednesday defends three
lawsuits from his elder brother, Lee Maeng-hee, a sister and
another relative, who claim $1 billion of assets - mainly shares
in Samsung Life, an insurance company at the heart
of a web of Samsung Group cross-shareholdings. Lee Kun-hee is
unlikely to attend the case at the Seoul Central District Court.
There's little chance of Lee losing control of Samsung, but
the legal wrangling over a small part of the Samsung fortune - a
day after the enthusiastic launch of Samsung's latest Galaxy S3
smartphone - may dent plans to eventually hand over the reins to
his only son, Jay Lee.
The hearing may also shed more light on how the Lee family
maintains its grip on a sprawling group, some details of which
emerged in a 2008 lawsuit when Kun-hee was found guilty of
financial wrongdoing and tax evasion that eventually led to the
current suit.
"It's generally not in one's favour to bet against the House
of Samsung and the chairman for domestic legal issues - where
such influence often transcends economic borders into legal
ones," said Jasper Kim, a professor of international business
law and finance at Ewha University's graduate school.
In an unusually public spat at the top of one of the
country's famed chaebol - the family-owned industrial groups
that wield huge economic and political clout - Maeng-hee, who is
in his 80s, has called his younger septuagenarian brother
"greedy" and "childish". Kun-hee retorts that Maeng-hee was
turfed out of the family and not judged fit to lead Samsung by
their father Lee Byung-chull, who founded the group in 1938.
EVER EVERLAND
The Samsung Group is effectively controlled by Samsung
Everland, a small zoo and theme park company with equity capital
of just $10.7 million.
If Kun-hee's stake in Samsung Life falls below Everland's,
under South Korean law Everland would be considered a financial
holding company, requiring it and companies under its control to
sell stakes in non-financial companies, including Samsung
Electronics.
Maeng-hee, the eldest son of Samsung's founder, and his
sister are seeking a quarter of Kun-hee's stake in Samsung Life.
Kun-hee is the biggest shareholder of Samsung Life, with a 20.76
percent stake, followed by Everland with 19.34 percent. As part
of the web of cross-holdings, Samsung Life owns 7.21 percent of
Samsung Electronics, which owns 35.29 percent of Samsung Card
, which holds 8.64 percent of Everland.
"Lee (Kun-hee) would prefer to settle in cash because losing
some of his stake in Samsung Life could spark a bigger ownership
restructuring in key Samsung companies," said Jun Yong-ki, an
analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Buying more Samsung Life shares would be an expensive option
for Kun-hee and Jay Lee. It would be simpler, and cheaper, to
have Everland sell its Samsung Life stake to other group
entities so the family remains the top shareholder of Samsung
Life, maintaining their ownership structure, analysts say.
Samsung declined to comment on the litigation, which is a
personal, civil case. Kun-hee has hired three of the country's
biggest law firms to defend him.
FAMILY FRICTION
Lee Maeng-hee was chosen to lead Samsung in 1967 when his
father retired, but his aggressive management style caused
friction with the founder's confidants, according to several
books about Samsung. Ties were finally severed after a coup by
the founder's second son, Chang-hee, who told the presidential
office his father had a $1 million slush fund overseas. Lee
Byung-chull believed his eldest son was also involved in the
plot to discredit him. He exiled Chang-hee to the United States,
and returned as chairman himself. In 1976, when diagnosed with
cancer, he decided Kun-hee should take over the business.
Chang-hee died in 1991.
In a recent book on Maeng-hee, "Prince Sado of Samsung", Lee
Yong-u, no relation, wrote that Maeng-hee failed in his
succession bid due to a conspiracy by the founder's inner
circle, which included Kun-hee's father-in-law.
"My brother (Maeng-hee) had his own personality and the
chairman had in his mind his successor should have a certain set
of qualifications. I was able to become his successor partly
because I am his son, but if I didn't have the qualifications he
had in his mind, I wouldn't be able to make it," Kun-hee was
quoted as saying in a 2010 book, "The Lee Kun-hee story".
PUBLIC ANGER
As and when Jay Lee takes over, there is likely to be closer
public scrutiny amid growing anger over chaebols' dominance in
an economy where wealth gaps are widening.
"It's not clear whether the share transfer scheme to Jay Lee
will be clawed back by the courts at this point, from a legal
purview," said Ewha's Kim.
Jay Lee, 43, has yet to make any significant mark on the
business, beyond a failed e-commerce venture during the dotcom
bubble. Critics say he lacks his father's charisma, business
insight and entrepreneurship. The snappily dressed and
bespectacled Lee has a degree in East Asian history from Seoul
National University, an MBA from Keio University in Japan and
also attended the doctoral programme at Harvard Business School.
He has two children and went through one of Korea's highest
profile divorce cases.
The Lee family has long been under attack by activist
shareholders over its obscure share dealings.
"Right now, the reason why Korean stocks tend to sell at a
discount is because of this problem (of limiting the say of
minority shareholders). I'd say that's the single most important
factor," said Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton
Emerging Markets Group.
Longer term, there is a risk that a focus on keeping it in
the family may damage Samsung Group.
"The current Samsung Group transfer of power dynamics
resembles the Roman Empire at or near its peak," said Ewha's
Kim.
"What history has shown us is that what brought down the Pax
Romana dynasty was over-expansion and over-spending. In this
sense, history could very well repeat itself with the iconic
Samsung corporate dynasty - its areas are simply too stretched
and its resources spent too far away from its traditional areas
of core competencies."