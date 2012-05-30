* Lee relatives say he hid assets in nominee accounts
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, May 30 Lawyers for Lee Kun-hee said on
Wednesday the chairman of Samsung Electronics had
been chosen by his father, the Samsung Group's founder, to lead
the conglomerate and so was free to transfer shares of group
companies to maintain control.
Lee, South Korea's richest man, is defending three lawsuits
from relatives who claim around $1 billion of Samsung assets
they say Lee inherited and hid in nominee accounts.
There's little chance Lee will lose control of Samsung, one
of South Korea's chaebol - the sprawling family-owned industrial
groups that wield huge economic and political clout - but the
public spat over a small part of the Samsung fortune may dent
his plans for a smooth handover to his only son, Jay Lee.
In opening remarks before a packed Seoul Central District
Court, Lee's lawyers argued that the group's founder, Lee
Byung-chull, made it clear before he died in 1987 that Lee would
inherit his shares in Samsung Electronics and Samsung Life
, an insurance company at the heart of a web of group
cross-shareholdings.
"The Samsung founder had said clearly he will have Lee
Kun-hee take over from him to lead the group ... and that
naturally includes his will to transfer shares (of key Samsung
companies) to the defendant to ensure his management control,"
Yun Jae-yun, a former judge representing Lee, told the court.
Lawyers for Lee's elder brother, Maeng-hee, who is in his
80s, a sister and another relative said they did not know until
last year about $3.8 billion of assets that Lee inherited.
The lawyers, from Yoon and Yang, said Samsung's founder had
never said that any plan for Lee to assume control of the group
included inheriting all his father's assets. "The plaintiffs had
not been aware of the existence of such assets held in nominee
accounts, and these should be distributed to those entitled to
the inheritance," they said.
KEEPING CONTROL
In recent weeks Maeng-hee called his younger septuagenarian
brother "greedy" and "childish". Kun-hee has said Maeng-hee was
turfed out of the family and not judged fit to lead Samsung,
which was founded in 1938 and has grown into the world's largest
smartphone, TV and memory chip maker.
Samsung on Tuesday launched its latest Galaxy S III
smartphone into an expectant market. Samsung sold 44.5 million
smartphones in January-March - equal to nearly 21,000 every hour
- giving it 30.6 percent market share, well ahead of Apple Inc's
rival iPhone.
The hearing, which will resume on June 27, may shed more
light on how the Lee family maintains its grip on the
phones-to-ships group, some details of which emerged in a 2008
lawsuit when Kun-hee was found guilty of financial wrongdoing
and tax evasion. He was later pardoned by South Korea's
president.
"It's generally not in one's favour to bet against the House
of Samsung and the chairman for domestic legal issues - where
such influence often transcends economic borders into legal
ones," Jasper Kim, a professor of international business law and
finance at Ewha University's graduate school, said before
Wednesday's hearing.
EVER EVERLAND
The Samsung Group is effectively controlled by Samsung
Everland, a small zoo and theme park company with equity capital
of just $10.7 million. If Kun-hee's stake in Samsung Life - he
is the biggest shareholder with 20.76 percent - falls below
Everland's 19.34 percent, Everland would, under South Korean
law, be forced to sell stakes in non-financial companies,
including Samsung Electronics.
Maeng-hee and the other plaintiffs are seeking a quarter of
Kun-hee's stake in Samsung Life.
In the run-up to the hearing, Hyundai Securities analyst Jun
Yong-ki predicted Lee would prefer to settle in cash because
losing some of his stake in Samsung Life could spark a bigger
ownership restructuring across the group.
Samsung has declined to comment as the litigation is a
personal, civil case.
FAMILY FRICTION
Lee Maeng-hee was chosen to lead Samsung in 1967 when his
father retired, but his aggressive management style caused
friction with the founder's confidants, according to several
books about Samsung. Ties were finally severed after a coup by
the founder's second son, Chang-hee, who told the presidential
office his father had a $1 million slush fund overseas.
Lee Byung-chull believed his eldest son was also involved in
the plot to discredit him. He exiled Chang-hee to the United
States, and returned as chairman himself. In 1976, when
diagnosed with cancer, he decided Kun-hee should take over the
business. Chang-hee died in 1991.
In a recent book on Maeng-hee, "Prince Sado of Samsung", Lee
Yong-u, no relation, wrote that Maeng-hee failed in his
succession bid due to a conspiracy by the founder's inner
circle, which included Kun-hee's father-in-law.
PUBLIC ANGER
As and when Jay Lee takes over, there is likely to be closer
public scrutiny amid growing anger over chaebols' dominance in
an economy where wealth gaps are widening.
"It's not clear whether the share transfer scheme to Jay Lee
will be clawed back by the courts at this point, from a legal
purview," said Ewha's Kim.
Jay Lee, 43, has yet to make any significant mark on the
business, beyond a failed e-commerce venture during the dotcom
bubble. Critics say he lacks his father's charisma, business
insight and entrepreneurship. The snappily dressed and
bespectacled Lee has a degree in East Asian history from Seoul
National University, an MBA from Keio University in Japan and
also attended the doctoral programme at Harvard Business School.
He has two children and went through one of Korea's highest
profile divorce cases.
The Lee family has been criticised by activist shareholders
over its obscure share dealings and, longer term, there is a
risk that a focus on keeping it in the family may damage the
group.
"The current Samsung Group transfer of power dynamics
resembles the Roman Empire at or near its peak," said Ewha's
Kim.