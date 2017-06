SEOUL Feb 14 Samsung Electronics Co said on Tuesday it is considering various options to improve competitiveness of its struggling LCD flat-screen business but declined to comment on a media report that it may spin off the operation.

"We are internally reviewing various options but nothing has been decided yet," Samsung spokesman James Chung said.

Samsung vies with local rival LG Display Co for the title of the world's top maker of liquid crystal display (LCD) flat-screens, which are mainly used in handsets, smartphones, computers, laptops and television display. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)