* Samsung says no decision yet on LCD restructuring plan
* LCD demand weakening
SEOUL Feb 14 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Tuesday it is considering various options to
improve competitiveness of its loss-making LCD flat-screen
business but declined to comment on a media report that it may
spin off the operation.
The potential restructuring comes after it ended its liquid
crystal display (LCD) venture with Sony Corp recently
and as demand growth for flat-screens weakened sharply due to
rising competition from China and slack television sales
globally.
Major display makers from Samsung to LG Display Co
are shifting to a newer type of flat-screen display
called organic light-emitting diode (OLED), which is currently
used mainly in high-end smartphones, betting the new technology
will replace LCD in larger-sized screens such as TV displays.
The South Korean firm said earlier this month that it may
fully take over its unlisted OLED making unit Samsung Mobile
Display.
Some analysts believe Samsung may merge the more profitable
OLED business with its LCD operation and convert part of LCD
production capacity into OLED manufacturing lines.
"We are internally reviewing various options but nothing has
been decided yet," Samsung spokesman James Chung said.
The Chosun Ilbo reported on Tuesday in an unsourced report
that Samsung was considering spinning off its LCD business,
which incurred more than 1 trillion won ($891 million) in
operating loss in 2011.
Samsung vies with local rival LG Display for the title of
the world's top maker of LCD flat-screens, which are mainly used
in handsets, smartphones, computers, laptops and television
display.
($1 = 1121.9000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)