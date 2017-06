SEOUL Feb 15 Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday that it was considering spinning off its loss-making LCD flat-screen business as it seeks to orient its components business to more profitable OLED displays.

The potential restructuring comes after Samsung ended its liquid crystal display (LCD) joint venture with Sony Corp recently and as demand growth for LCDs weakened sharply due to rising competition from China and slack television sales globally. ($1 = 1123.8250 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)