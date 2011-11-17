SEOUL Nov 17 South Korea's Samsung
Electronics said it was considering acquiring its
light-emitting diode (LED) joint venture with affiliate
Samsung Electro-Mechanics.
"We are considering a merger with Samsung LED, but nothing
has been decided," Samsung Electronics told the Korea Exchange
on Thursday.
The statement was made after unlisted Samsung LED announced
a 10-for-1 stock split, which will create 40 million shares
worth 500 Korean won ($0.44) each.
Samsung Electronics has a 24 percent stake in Samsung
Electro-Mechanics.
The 50-50 joint venture, formed in April 2009, saw its
operating profit nearly quadruple to 254.4 billion won last year
from 2009, but is suffering from sluggish demand for TVs.
LEDs, an alternative lighting technology, consume less power
than traditional light sources and are used in mobile phones,
computer monitors and TVs, and are increasingly used in lighting
products.
($1 = 1136.600 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)