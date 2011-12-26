SEOUL Dec 26 Samsung Electronics said on Monday that its board had approved its plan to acquire its LED joint venture with parts affiliate Samsung Electro-Mechanics to enhance the competitiveness of the business.

The 50-50 joint venture Samsung LED was formed in April 2009 to mainly make TV display backlights using light emitting diodes (LEDs). The unlisted company saw its operating profit nearly quadruple to 254.4 billion won ($221.18 million) last year from 2009, but is suffering from sluggish demand for TVs.

The latest move is aimed at nurturing the LED business as a future growth engine by utilising Samsung Electronics' manufacturing prowess and global sales networks, the electronics giant said in a regulatory filing.

Samsung Electronics plans to complete the acquisition by April next year. ($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)