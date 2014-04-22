HONG KONG, April 22 Four shareholders in Samsung
Life Insurance are seeking to raise up to $307
million by selling their entire remaining stake in the South
Korean life insurer, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term
sheet of the deal.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samsung Fine
Chemicals, Samsung SDS and Cheil Worldwide
are offering shares in the range of 94,000-96,500
won ($90.47-$92.88) per share, a discount of up to 5 percent to
Samsung Life's Tuesday close, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
Citigroup and Credit Suisse are the joint
book runners.
($1 = 1039.0000 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Miral Fahmy)