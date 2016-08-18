SEOUL Aug 18 South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd will acquire additional stakes in sister companies Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd and Samsung Securities Co Ltd, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

Yonhap, citing unnamed sources, said Samsung Life would buy Samsung Fire & Marine's treasury shares - equivalent to a 9 percent stake in the insurer - as well as Samsung Fire & Marine's 9 percent stake in Samsung Securities.

A Samsung Life spokesman told Reuters the firm's board is meeting on Thursday but declined to comment on the Yonhap report or what would be discussed at the board meeting. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)