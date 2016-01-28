* Insurer become top Samsung Card shareholder -Money Today
* Samsung Card shares up 2.3 pct, stake worth $1.2 bln
* Move would streamline Samsung Group ownership structure
(Adds Samsung Electronics reaction, background)
SEOUL, Jan 28 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd
will buy sister company Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's
entire stake in affiliate Samsung Card Co Ltd
, South Korean online publication Money Today
reported on Thursday, as the country's biggest conglomerate
steps up move to streamline ownership.
The insurer's board plans to vote on Thursday on buying
Samsung Electronics' 37.5 percent stake in the Samsung Group
credit card arm, Money Today reported, citing unnamed sources.
With Samsung Card shares up 2.3 percent at 0410 GMT, the stake
was worth about 1.42 trillion won ($1.17 billion).
Samsung Life already owns 34.4 percent of the card business.
Analysts and investors have long speculated the insurer would
eventually consolidate ownership of the family-controlled
conglomerate's financial arms under a single entity.
The insurance business is a key affiliate through which the
founding Lee family exerts control over its
smartphones-to-construction business empire. Putting majority
control of Samsung Card under the insurer would also strengthen
the influence of de facto leader Jay Y. Lee and his two sisters
over the business.
A Samsung Life spokesman and a Samsung Electronics
spokeswoman did not have immediate comment. Shares in Samsung
Life were up 5.4 percent, while Samsung Electronics shares were
off 3 percent after the tech giant warned it expects a tough
2016.
In regulatory filings, the Korea Exchange asked Samsung Life
and Samsung Card to comment on the reported stake purchase plan
by 0300 GMT on Friday.
($1 = 1,208.6000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)