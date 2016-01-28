* Insurer become top Samsung Card shareholder -Money Today

* Samsung Card shares up 2.3 pct, stake worth $1.2 bln

* Move would streamline Samsung Group ownership structure (Adds Samsung Electronics reaction, background)

SEOUL, Jan 28 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd will buy sister company Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's entire stake in affiliate Samsung Card Co Ltd , South Korean online publication Money Today reported on Thursday, as the country's biggest conglomerate steps up move to streamline ownership.

The insurer's board plans to vote on Thursday on buying Samsung Electronics' 37.5 percent stake in the Samsung Group credit card arm, Money Today reported, citing unnamed sources. With Samsung Card shares up 2.3 percent at 0410 GMT, the stake was worth about 1.42 trillion won ($1.17 billion).

Samsung Life already owns 34.4 percent of the card business. Analysts and investors have long speculated the insurer would eventually consolidate ownership of the family-controlled conglomerate's financial arms under a single entity.

The insurance business is a key affiliate through which the founding Lee family exerts control over its smartphones-to-construction business empire. Putting majority control of Samsung Card under the insurer would also strengthen the influence of de facto leader Jay Y. Lee and his two sisters over the business.

A Samsung Life spokesman and a Samsung Electronics spokeswoman did not have immediate comment. Shares in Samsung Life were up 5.4 percent, while Samsung Electronics shares were off 3 percent after the tech giant warned it expects a tough 2016.

In regulatory filings, the Korea Exchange asked Samsung Life and Samsung Card to comment on the reported stake purchase plan by 0300 GMT on Friday. ($1 = 1,208.6000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)