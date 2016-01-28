SEOUL Jan 28 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd will buy sister company Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's entire stake in affiliate Samsung Card Co Ltd , South Korean online publication Money Today reported on Thursday.

The life insurer's board plans to vote on Thursday on buying Samsung Electronics' 37.5 percent stake in the Samsung Group credit card business, Money Today reported, citing unidentified sources in the financial industry and wider industry in general.

The stake was worth about 1.38 trillion won ($1.14 billion) as of Wednesday's close.

A Samsung Life spokesman did not have an immediate comment. Samsung Electronics could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 1,208.6000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)