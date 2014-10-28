SEOUL Oct 28 Samsung Group heir apparent Jay Y.
Lee is looking to acquire small stakes in Samsung Life Insurance
Co Ltd and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd
, South Korea's largest conglomerate said on Tuesday.
Lee is seeking regulatory approval to acquire a 0.1 percent
stake each in Samsung Life and Samsung Fire & Marine, Samsung
Group said in an email statement.
He is re-investing after-tax proceeds of 25.2 billion won
($23.97 million) from selling his stake in Samsung Asset
Management Co Ltd to Samsung Life earlier this year, according
to the statement.
The planned stake purchases do not represent a major change
in ownership structure of both insurance companies, which are
already controlled by Samsung Group.
Lee has no plans to buy more shares in Samsung Life or
Samsung Fire & Marine at present, Samsung Group said, without
saying why he wants to make the investments.
The Financial Services Commission, the country's financial
regulator, will likely decide whether to approve the request on
Wednesday, an official at the regulator said.
(1 US dollar = 1,051.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Lee Changho; Editing by Ryan
Woo)